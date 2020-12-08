Villar SIPAG to Honor Partners in Poverty Reduction

Senator Cynthia A. Villar announced Villar SIPAG's (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) annual search to recognize top local organizations who have been working in the grassroots level to alleviate poverty and improve the lives of the Filipino people.

"This year's search for poverty reduction champions is more meaningful given the challenges that we are all facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important to recognize these individuals and organizations who continue to give back to the community and work hard so that no one is left behind," Senator Villar said.

Villar SIPAG is set to award 20 outstanding community enterprises that have been contributing to the growth and prosperity of their communities. Selected organizations will be given Php250,000 each to help advance the development objectives of their organizations. "These cooperatives allow individuals to pool together their resources and expertise to solve problems, identify common goals and address challenges to achieve lasting growth," the senator said.

Early next year, the foundation will also honor 10 outstanding youth social enterprises

organized by Filipino youth groups across the country. Winners from this category will receive Php150,000 each to further help their projects and initiatives in alleviating the poverty situation in their respective communities.

Announcement of winners will happen on December 18, 2020. For more information, please visit the Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) Facebook account (@VillarSIPAG).