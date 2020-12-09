Press Release

December 9, 2020 Senator Pia S. Cayetano's manifestation

On the Bicameral Committee Report on the 2021 national budget During the deliberations, I put on record that through a private-public partnership, Zuellig, which is a recognized international logistics or supply chain for pharmaceuticals, gave an estimate. It's roughly P10 per vaccine, that would be the cost for the logistics. For the vaccine that only requires the temperature that's 2-8 °C. That's roughly P10. But for the vaccine that requires the negative 50+, that's roughly P55 per vaccine. So you can compute that by the number of vaccines that we need to roll out and we'll come up with that figure. And there's also a separate figure, I had a whole table presentation of DOH, which I believe I put on record also during the deliberations. And to also point out, that it's not just logistics. There are other components of the vaccination process that DOH requires funding for, like the training of the vaccinators, the needles that will be purchased. In fact, I even put on record that we need to also reserve the millions of needles that we will be using because we have a supplier in the Philippines. I think it is based in Laguna or Batangas. But it's a Japanese company, but all of their supplies were already purchased by Japan. Nevertheless, there is another company that can produce for us in 6 months. But we have to reserve. So they are all conscious of this, as to whether the funding is going to be available through the loans that I am sure his honor, the Senate President Pro Tempore is aware that they intend to procure, if it will be available on time, that is obviously their lookout. And I think that is the reason for the question. Because we know that they will be securing funding also by loan Just to be fair with DOH, they provided us with figures on that. And we also put it on record, Mr. President.