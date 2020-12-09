Press Release

December 9, 2020 Bong Go supports DILG's warning to gov't officials, urges public servants to set a good example and strictly follow health protocols or face penalties In support of the Department of the Interior and Local Government's pronouncement, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Tuesday, December 8, encouraged fellow government officials to set a good example and closely follow health protocols amid the current pandemic. In an interview after he led the distribution of assistance to typhoon victims in Bulacan, Go said that the government sufficiently reminded the public, including government officials, to follow health protocols to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19. "Dapat talaga, I'm sure by now alam na ng bawat Pilipino, eight months na po ang lumipas at ang campaign po ng gobyerno, 'di nagkukulang. Nasa bawat Pilipino po talaga kung susundin ang paalala," said Go. "Dapat kayong sumunod, kung ayaw n'yong sumunod, ibig sabihin gusto n'yo magkasakit," he added. During a virtual briefing, DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, joined by officials of the Department of Health, reminded government officials to strictly comply with health protocols or face penalties. "If a government official is invited to an event and he cannot assure that minimum health standards [will] be implemented during that event, it would be best if the government official will just decline to attend," Malaya said during the briefing. "If, however, even government officials cannot comply, how can we expect the general public to comply?" Malaya added. Go also reiterated that government-imposed guidelines and health protocols are based on studies conducted by health experts and authorities knowledgeable in handling crisis situations. "Sumunod muna tayo sa ating gobyerno, magsuot ng mask at face shield, observe social distancing, frequent washing of hands and proper hygiene, and avoid unnecessary travels---para maiwasan po ang pagkahawa o pagsalang ng COVID-19 habang wala pa pong vaccine na safe na pinapayagan ng gobyerno," he added. He added that the month of December is crucial in the government's fight against COVID-19 as the holiday season might cause a spike in new cases. "So, itong Disyembre na ito ay crucial. Importante po, magkakasama kayo ng inyong mahal sa buhay. 'Wag na kayo mag-imbita ng iba't ibang bisita para 'di kumalat o magkahawahan," Go said, explaining that "kapag kumalat, contact tracing na naman ang mangyayari.... Panibagong problema po 'yan 'pag naghawaan na naman." Go, in previous statements, reminded the public that the best gift to loved ones this Christmas season is to protect the health of the community by showing compassion and cooperation. "Konting tiis lang po. Makisama tayo sa bayanihan efforts at magmalasakit tayo sa ating kapwa para mas mabilis nating malampasan ang mga pagsubok at makabangon tayo muli bilang isang nagkakaisa at mas matatag na bansa," he said. Go, then, continued to assure the poor and the vulnerable sectors that they will be prioritized once a vaccine has been proven safe and effective by the government. He added that frontliners shall be prioritized as well including medical workers, uniformed personnel and teachers. "Para sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte, importante po ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Pakiusap lang po sa mga kababayan naming Pilipino, konting tiis lang po. Kapag meron na pong safe na vaccine, uunahin namin ang mahihirap. Libre po sa lahat ng mahihirap pero unahin natin na siguraduhing maging safe muna ang vaccine," he ended.