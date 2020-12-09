Press Release

December 9, 2020 Bong Go says armed struggle will not lead to positive change: "You are free to criticize the gov't but not to topple it" In an ambush interview on Monday, December 7, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reminded those affiliated with the Makabayan bloc that they are free to criticize the government, but toppling it is another thing. After he personally led the distribution of assistance to TODA members in Quezon City, the Senator said that the group can exercise its freedom of speech, including airing their grievances against the government. However, he strongly said that bringing the government down is a different issue altogether. "Personally, 'wag lang po to topple the government. You are free to criticize the government but not to topple the government," Go said. He also emphasized that the nation has democratically elected President Rodrigo Duterte as the head of this country. Therefore, bringing down the government is an attack against the will of the people. "Pinili ng tao ang gobyerno, pinili si Pangulong Duterte. Galangin po ninyo ito," he said. Several groups, including the President, have identified the Makabayan bloc as a front organization for the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF). President Rodrigo Duterte also expressed concern that many students have been recruited by the CPP-NPA, especially in universities. The Senator, however, noted that his primary concern is the welfare and lives of Filipinos. "Ako ay naniniwala na sana po walang magbuwis ng buhay. Importante po sa akin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino," Go said. Go also appealed to the groups to refrain from using violence, saying "I'm appealing sa kanila na 'wag nang idaan sa armed struggle." "Ang gusto nila is to topple the present government. 'Yun po ang laging nagiging isyu. May gobyerno, gusto nila pabagsakin. Respetuhin niyo po ang termino ng ating Pangulo, pinili po sya ng taumbayan kaya nga meron tayong eleksyon. This is democracy," he ended. Earlier, Go said that he personally does not want to see Filipinos killing each other, adding that an armed struggle is not the solution to achieving lasting peace. "Ako naman, personally ayokong nagkakapatayan ang Pilipino laban sa kapwa Pilipino, nasasaktan po ako," he said. "'Di po nadadaan sa armed struggle 'yan at kung gusto n'yo talaga ng totoo at maayos na pagbabago na makakabuti sa bawat Pilipino, tigilan n'yo na ang armadong pakikibaka," he ended.