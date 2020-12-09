Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on complaints received from private health workers on imposed one-day deadline to submit requirements for hazard pay

Parang nananadya na yata. Not only have our health workers been put under inhumane conditions in this pandemic, but it looks like we're also exploiting them. If the reports are true, bakit natin ipinagkakait ang kakarampot na suweldo at benepisyo that is rightfully theirs? It's time to put an end to these false hopes.

I just filed a resolution to investigate the delay in release of special risk allowance for our health workers, dumagdag pa ito. We join the calls of our private health workers for a one week extension, which is just and reasonable especially that it is mandated under the Bayanihan to Recover Act (BARO) that they receive compensation for services rendered until December 19. Huwag nating pahirapan ang ating mga health workers na makuha ang benepisyong dapat sa kanila.

408,790 Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19. We have no one else to thank but our health workers.