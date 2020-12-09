Press Release

December 9, 2020 Sponsorship Speech at the Commission on Appointments

by Senator Panfilo M. Lacson

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/12/09/sponsorship-speech-for-ambassador-jose-malaya-iii-and-fso1-ricarte-abejuella-iii-at-the-commission-on-appointments/ Mr. Chairman, distinguished members of the Commission on Appointments, this Representation as Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, presided over a public hearing this morning to deliberate on the nomination of one (1) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and the ad interim appointment of one (1) Foreign Service Officer Class I of the Department of Foreign Affairs. Your Committee, after deliberating on their qualifications and fitness during the public hearing, determined that they are fit and qualified to be in the posts where they are nominated and appointed, and therefore ruled to recommend to the plenary their appointments for the consent and approval of the body. Mr. Chairman, it is my honor and privilege to recommend that the Committee give its consent to the nomination of Ambassador Jose Eduardo Enciso Malaya III. Our nominee started his diplomatic career in 1985. Through the years, he has gained his reputation as a professional, tactful, and highly competent foreign service officer. He assumed significant posts as Assistant Secretary and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson from September 2006 to February 2007, and again from February 2009 to September 2011. He also played key roles overseas, performing diplomatic missions in New York, U.S.A.; Brussels, Belgium; San Francisco, U.S.A., and Chicago, U.S.A; and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Two offices he headed received the DFA's "Best Organization" Award in successive years - the DFA Office of Legal Affairs in 2012, and the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 2013. Since April 2019, he has served as the Undersecretary for Administration of the DFA where he has been notably known for implementing innovations such as adequate staffing in consular-heavy or hardship embassies in the Middle East and Africa. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he has also served as the Chairperson of the DFA Epidemic Response Committee, which measures reportedly minimized the infection rate among foreign service personnel and clientele. Mr. Chairman and distinguished colleagues, it is my privilege and honor to recommend to this august body to give its consent to the appointment of AMBASSADOR JOSE EDUARDO ENCISO MALAYA III as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with the rank and emoluments of a Chief of Mission, Class I. I so move, Mr. Chairman. Mr. Chairman, I likewise recommend to the Commission the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of MR. RICARTE BELISARIO ABEJUELLA III to the rank of Foreign Service Officer, Class I. I so move, Mr. Chairman.