POE ON THE RATIFICATION OF THE 2021 BUDGET:

The 2021 budget we passed is timely, targeted and laser-focused on our people who are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It seeks to respond to real needs for better health protection, equal access to quality education, efficient transportation and infrastructure and inclusive social protection.

Receiving much-needed appropriation is the cash-for-work program for our displaced workers and OFWs. As our greatest human resources, the Filipino workers will fuel the revival of the economy.

Funds will also be poured in to set up the National Broadband Infrastructure for better, accessible and affordable internet services — a valuable necessity to workers, students and businesses in this new normal.

Our work must not stop here. The task of overseeing the responsible, prompt and honest spending rests on all of us. This way, we can use the budget as a lifeline to emerge stronger from this crisis.

We trust the administration sees Congress eye-to-eye on this aspiration.