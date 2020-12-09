Press Release

December 9, 2020 SEN. GRACE POE's MANIFESTATION Mr. President, I'd also like to manifest that the recognition given to Ambassador Han is much deserved. And we would like to thank Ambassador Han, not just for strengthening economic, political and social ties between the Philippines and Korea, but for him personally—being a thoughtful and kind ambassador who is really involved in his job, not just because it's his job but because we feel that he really cares. So, we thank the Korean ambassador, and hopefully, we would like to have somebody like him replace him in his post here.