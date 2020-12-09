Press Release

December 9, 2020 Senate commends South Korean envoy The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution commending South Korean ambassador Han Dong-Man for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea during its hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 9. Authored by Sen. Richard "Dick" J. Gordon, Senate Resolution No. 586 cited Ambassador Han Dong-Man for his more than 30 years of experience in representing the Republic of Korea in international relations. Joined by Senators Sonny Angara, Win Gatchalian, Panfilo M. Lacson, Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid, and Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino, Senate President Vicente Sotto III personally handed the resolution to the South Korean ambassador. In his sponsorship speech, Gordon said Han Dong-Man came to the Philippines with every intention of strengthening the ties between the two countries. "In the time I have been in the Red Cross, Mr. President, I have never seen an ambassador from Korea do so much for suffering humanity. In every crisis, we have felt the compassion of Ambassador Han, representing the Korean people, who has always been one of the first to contact me," Gordon said. Senate Resolution No. 586 also lauded the South Korean envoy for initiating a number of Korean investments for projects in the country, such as the Malolos-Clark Railway Project, the Metro Rail Transit Line 7, and the Jalaur Dam in Calinog, lloilo. Han Dong-Man also facilitated the signing between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea of a $1 billion soft loan agreement to finance multiple infrastructure projects of the country until 2022. Also under the leadership of Ambassador Han Dong-Man, the Korean Embassy was a consistent donor of funds, equipment, supplies and goods to Filipinos in general and through the Philippine Red Cross in particular, when calamities occurred such as typhoon Rolly, Ulysses, Ompong, the Taal and Mayon volcano eruption, and the Mindanao earthquakes. "Whereas, even in the face of COVID-19, Ambassador Han Dong-Man continued his duties to deepen the bond between the two countries, helping the Philippines secure $100 million in funding for its COVID-19 response, sharing vital information about Korea's countermeasures to the coronavirus, and donating face masks for frontliners," the resolution further read.