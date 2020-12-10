Press Release

December 10, 2020 MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY Today, we are one with the world in celebrating the 72nd year of the milestone document, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, that has set the universality of people's rights no matter the race, beliefs and status in life. This year's theme "Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights" calls upon us all in this time of pandemic to amplify our voices and push back more in upholding human rights, especially of those who have become more vulnerable to poverty, abuses, inequality and discrimination. In the Philippines, while many world leaders have been doing their utmost to address the spread of COVID-19, President Rodrigo Duterte has only taken advantage of the crisis to satisfy his bloodlust, silence dissent, and pin down critics, truth seekers and human rights advocates. The longest lockdown in the world resulted to the further shrinking of civic spaces and continuous erosion of human rights, freedoms and democracy in our country. More killings have been recorded; the filing of trumped-up cases against dissenters have become the norm; an anti- terrorism law was enacted that removed safeguards against warrantless arrests; the largest broadcasting company was shut down: and the arrest and guilty verdict against journalist Maria Ressa was orchestrated. In a span of several months, we have also witnessed that there is no limit to the cruelty and heartlessness of this regime as it deprived a detainee mother of peacefully mourning and burying her three-month old daughter, and months later, arresting another mother who had just given birth based on dubious grounds, while perpetuating the killings of activists, priests, lawyers and human rights defenders. I, on the other hand, have been unjustly detained for almost four years now because of trumped-up illegal drug charges as Duterte continues to use his influence and power over the three branches of government. But they have failed miserably; their made-up cases against me have been steadily crumbling. What they are resorting to now is trying to gag me and my lawyers to prevent us from informing the public. Clearly, standing up for human rights is a difficult fight against such leaders like Duterte who has no qualms in his contempt for human lives and dignity, and who would rather sleep through calamities instead of going out of his way to ensure the safety of the public. But as always, there are glimpses of light in our battle to overcome this dark chapter of history. Now, more and more Filipinos here and abroad, and people of goodwill across the world have become enlightened in bringing back democracy and seeking justice for victims of abuses. They refuse to be deceived and are making public officials accountable. This is why I remain confident that the day of reckoning will soon come. The evils of society will eventually fall and humanity will triumph. (Sgd.) LEILA M. DE LIMA PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame 10 December 2020