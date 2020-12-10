Press Release

December 10, 2020 Bong Go highlights role of NTF-ELCAC in ending insurgency, says armed struggle is not the solution to achieve peace and positive change in the country Senator Christopher "Bong" Go stressed that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) is doing its job to end insurgency in the country towards achieving long-lasting peace and development — aligned with President Rodrigo Duterte's vision of providing a safe and comfortable life for all Filipinos. "Trabaho po ng (NTF-)ELCAC 'yan. Binubuo po ng iba't ibang... mga ahensya ng gobyerno at kasama na rin si Pangulo dito (bilang Chair) at ang National Security Adviser (Hermogenes Esperon) ang Vice-Chair nito," Go said. "Ako po ay naniniwala sa kanilang trabaho. Ginagawa nila ang trabaho kontra sa insurgency dito sa ating anti-insurgency campaign," he added. The NTF-ELCAC was created through Executive Order No.70 in 2018. It institutionalizes the whole-of-nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace by creating the NTF-ELCAC and adopting a National Peace Framework. According to EO 70, the whole-of-nation approach addresses the root causes of insurgencies, internal disturbances and tensions, and other armed conflicts and threats by prioritizing and harmonizing the delivery of basic services and social development packages by the government. It also includes facilitating societal inclusivity, and ensuring active participation of all sectors of the society in attaining the country's peace agenda. The government agencies involved in the NTF-ELCAC provide assistance through various programs dedicated to help NTF-ELCAC achieve its target goals. One of which is the Department of Social Welfare and Development wherein it provides assistance through cash grants to former rebels. The Sustainable Livelihood Program's (SLP) Livelihood Settlement Grant (LSG) of the agency, in support of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) of the government, aims to provide financial aid to such individuals so that they can become productive members of their communities. Meanwhile, Go reiterated his message to anti-government groups saying that respect must be given to the current administration as it was democratically elected by the Filipino people. "Para naman sa mga komunista, you are free to criticize the government," Go said, reiterating that it is a right to exercise freedom of speech but it is not right to bring down the administration. "This is democracy but 'wag naman 'yung to topple the government — to destroy government, that's another story. Respetuhin po natin ang ating (administrasyon) na pinili po ng taumbayan for six years," Go said. "Ibig sabihin fixed po ang term na 'yan at respetuhin n'yo po. Kung gagawin niyong rebellion para sirain at patumbahin ang gobyerno, kung gayun ay dapat kayo ang unang tumbahin," he added. Earlier, Go said that he personally does not want to see Filipinos killing each other, adding that an armed struggle is not the solution to achieving lasting peace. "Ako naman, personally ayokong nagkakapatayan ang Pilipino laban sa kapwa Pilipino, nasasaktan po ako," he said. "'Di po nadadaan sa armed struggle 'yan at kung gusto n'yo talaga ng totoo at maayos na pagbabago na makakabuti sa bawat Pilipino, tigilan n'yo na ang armadong pakikibaka," he ended.