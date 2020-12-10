Press Release

December 10, 2020 GORDON FILES RESOLUTION RECOGNIZING KOREAN ENVOY'S EFFORTS IN STRENGHTENED PH-KOREA TIES Senator Richard J. Gordon filed and sponsored a resolution commending outgoing Korean Ambassador Han Dong-Man for his outstanding contributions in strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation between the Philippines and Korea. In Senate Resolution No. 586, Gordon stressed that Dong-Man deserves the Senate's commendation for his outstanding work as envoy to the Philippines which ensured a bright future in the relations and constant close cooperation between the two countries. "Ambassador Han Dong-Man further strengthened the ties between the two countries, recognizing the decades-long partnership of Philippines and South Korea," he said in the resolution, which was adopted by the body on Wednesday. Gordon pointed out that during his tour of duty in the Philippines, the ambassador initiated quite a number of Korean investments for projects such as the Malolos-Clark Railway Project, the Metro Rail Transit Line 7, and the Jalaur Dam in Calinog, Iloilo. He also facilitated the granting of a $1-billion soft loan to the Philippines to finance multiple infrastructure projects until 2022; Likewise, under the envoy's leadership, the Korean Embassy was also a consistent donor of funds, equipment, supplies and goods to our countrymen in general and through the Philippine Red Cross in particular when calamities occurred such as typhoon Rolly, Ulysses, Ompong, the Taal and Mayon volcano eruption, and the Mindanao earthquakes; "Even in the face of COVID-19, Ambassador Han Dong-Man continued his duties to deepen the bond between the two countries, helping the Philippines secure $100 million in funding for its COVID-19 response, sharing vital information about Korea's countermeasures to the coronavirus, and donating face masks for front-liners," Gordon further said in the resolution.