PHILIPPINE RED CROSS OPENS MOLECULAR LAB IN SURIGAO DEL NORTE

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) opens its molecular laboratory in Surigao Del Norte today after passing the proficiency test last December 09, 2020.

The newly built molecular laboratory, which will service the entire Caraga Administrative Region and its nearby provinces for faster testing of the residents, is equipped with two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines and one ribonucleic acid (RNA) extractor that can process up to 2,000 tests a day.

"This is our 12th molecular lab and it will become operational soon after running a successful proficiency test and is just waiting to complete the requirements in compliance with the Department of Health (DOH)," says PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon.

"After being hit by consecutive typhoons, we must remember that we have a bigger enemy ahead of us which is the virus. With the completion of the Surigao molecular laboratory, we can pave the way to test more people and help stop the spread of the virus," he added.

The PRC is also set to open a new molecular laboratory in Passi, Iloilo to further boost the testing capacity for COVID-19, which is currently 44,000 tests a day.