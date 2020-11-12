Dispatch from Crame No. 992:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the arrests of activists on HR Day

12/11/20

With planted evidence, fabricated charges, and the nanlaban narrative against his perceived enemies, Duterte is on a mad rush to eliminate anyone who might undermine whatever is remaining of his power.

Just days after the government launched its Human Rights Summit, State forces went on a hunting spree on Human Rights Day, arresting seven (7) activists including a journalist and editor of the red-tagged Manila Today.

Ano kayang rights ang pinag-usapan nila sa Summit? Ang karapatan ni Duterte at ng kanyang mga kaalyado na kumapit sa kapangyarihan kapalit ng buhay at kalayaan ng mamamayan?

As the demand for accountability and competence increases, the attack against legitimate dissent will escalate. There is no other way but to pushback.