Press Release

December 11, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 993:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Dubious Efforts at Impeaching Justice Leonen 12/11/20 To understand this impeachment attempt, we need only to look at who benefits from Justice Marvic Leonen's immediate impeachment: the only losing candidate with a pending case before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal which case is assigned to the embattled Justice. It does not take a dummy to see that there is a coordinated attack being waged against Justice Leonen by disgraced lawyer Larry Gadon, SolGen Calida, the Marcos camp, and whoever patsy they get to stand as nominal litigant. They even have Jomar Canlas whipping up stories so that they get to quote someone other than themselves. First they asked for his SALNs, with the intent to use this as basis for a quo warranto petition. Then they sought to inhibit him from the Marcos electoral protest case. After failing over and over again, they turn to the House of Representatives where they got Bongbong Marcos' cousin to endorse an impeachment complaint which is evidently lacking in form and substance. Not only have they got a patsy complainant, it appears they have a patsy congressman. And the House Committee on Justice, ever so busy with helping our countrymen rise up from poverty and recover from the pandemic, takes it upon themselves to give platform to the inanities of Gadon and his cohorts. They are giving credence to the impeachment complaint by acting upon it and forcing Justice Leonen to defend himself and waste his time against what is obviously a pro-forma and meaningless action intended only to fish for evidence against the good Justice. They could not attack in the courts of law so they are attempting to embarrass him with the help of patsy congressmen. One of the worst things the media and our government agencies can do right now is to humor the likes of Gadon and his cohorts and give them platform to take the attention away from what our country needs to recover from right now. None of their patsies have any direct and credible knowledge of any infraction or abuse committed by Justice Leonen. Their complaint needs to be outrightly dismissed and thrown in the trash bin. The media should stop covering their inanities. Sino ba ang makikinabang sa impeachment ni Justice Leonen? Bakit kailangan unahin ang kaso ni Gadon bago tumulong sa taumbayan sa panahon ng malawak na kahirapan at pandemya? Alam na natin ang sagot. (Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 993, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno993)