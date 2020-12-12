Dispatch from Crame No. 994:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Human Rights and the Lives of Filipinos as Political Offering to Duterte

12/12/20

The findings of a recently published US study show another facet to the orchestrations beneath the vicious war on drugs. According to the study, some Mayors not only have left their constituents defenseless and without protection, but also completely abandoned them at the hands of the Duterte death squads.

Parang ipinain lang ng ilang Mayor ang buhay ng mga constituents nila sa war on drugs bilang political offering kay Duterte.

The war on drugs is a machine of unjust deaths.

Ang ginamit na perfume ng mga nagpabango kay Duterte sa war on drugs ay dugo ng kanilang mga inosenteng kababayan at biktima ng EJKs at walang habas na pagpatay sa mahihirap!

Pressured or not by Duterte's political squeeze, people's lives and human rights should never be part of any political gambit to curry electoral support from Duterte.

Dahil ibang klase ang bituka sa politika nitong si Duterte---bitukang diyablo. Basta lang makapatay, inosente man o hindi.

Mr. Duterte's distancing himself from his own narcolist following the assassination of Mayor Perez is an indication that his tyrannical project is now already getting out of hand even by his estimation. The war on drugs is an all-devouring destruction and is now proving to be an unmitigated political disaster.

This should serve as a warning to those who try to associate themselves with Duterte and his madness. May hatid siyang kamalasan at kamatayan. ###

(Access the handwritten version of Dispatch from Crame No. 994, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno994)