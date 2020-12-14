Press Release

December 14, 2020 Senate adopts resolution to inquire into government's COVID-19 vaccination program The Senate, during its hybrid plenary session on Monday, adopted a resolution calling for the constitution of the Committee of the Whole to look into the government's COVID-19 vaccination program. Authored by Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Senate Resolution No. 594 called for the constitution of the Senate Committee of the Whole to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the national COVID-19 vaccination program with the end in view of determining the measures necessary to fully prepare for its nationwide implementation. Pangilinan said he is asking for the Committee of the Whole hearing on the subject "considering that it covers a complex number of various issues such as funding, country-to-country negotiations that may involve matters affecting diplomatic relations, logistical support, private sector mobilization, including digital infrastructure and sophisticated transport systems, and public health concerns, among others." According to the resolution, there remain a number of considerations that need to be addressed in order to ensure the complete preparedness to implement the national COVID-19 vaccination program, including the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines to be selected, logistical and supply chain requirements, training of vaccinators, information dissemination to foster vaccine confidence, and additional budget, among others. In sponsoring the measure, Pangilinan said "a massive rollout of this vaccination program also needs an effective information and dissemination campaign to make it work" especially in the light of the September 2020 Social Weather Stations survey showing that 31 percent of those surveyed are unwilling to be vaccinated. The resolution also cited that the total budget for the COVID-19 vaccination program currently stands at P82.5 billion -- P2.5 billion under the programmed funds of the DOH for 2021, P70 billion under the 2021 unprogrammed funds, while the remaining P10 billion is allocated under Republic Act No. 11494 or the "Bayanihan to Recover as One Act." It is expected that additional funds would be required for other logistical requirements, including PPE and other medical supplies, as well as transportation and storage facilities for the vaccines. Further, it stated that the World Health Organization estimates that at least 60 to 70 percent of a country's population need to acquire immunity to COVID-19 to break the chain of transmission and achieve herd immunity. This means at least 65 million Filipinos, or 60 percent of the country's current population, need to be vaccinated.