Press Release

December 15, 2020 Gordon: PRC calls for blood donors as holiday season peaks The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) calls for blood donors as the holiday season approaches to help fill the blood reserves. As people prefers to stay home fearing coronavirus infection, PRC assures all that health protocols are being observed to keep donors safe. PRC is expecting a surge in demand for blood supply and reserves during the holiday season. With this, PRC Chairman and CEO Chairman Sen. Richard Gordon urges the public to donate more blood to replenish the reserves in case of emergencies. "Ang pangangailangan sa dugo ay hindi tumitigil. (The need for blood doesn't stop.)" PRC Chairman & CEO Sen. Richard Gordon said The Philippine Red Cross calls on the people to keep in touch with PRC's 103 chapters and 98 blood centers or call 143 for urgent blood concerns. "We know that blood will be a top concern in this season. PRC will be open to help," Gordon assured. "To better work during any untoward incident, PRC calls on donors too, to give blood as we all know that this season is the leanest month and our donation drives will surely slow down. We encourage people to donate blood for this will be a great help in our efforts to provide aid to the most vulnerable," he added. For the location of the blood centers and available schedule, people may visit this link: https://redcross.org.ph/give-blood/ In the National Capital Region, PRC blood banks are located in its national headquarters at 37 EDSA corner, Boni Avenue, Mandaluyong City; and in its Manila blood bank at Bonifacio Drive, Port Area, Manila.