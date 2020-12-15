On the Claim of the ICC Prosecutor on the 'War on Drugs'

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/12/15/on-the-claim-of-the-icc-prosecutor-on-the-war-on-drugs/

I'm not sure what the ICC prosecutor actually meant by "reasonable basis to believe". Under the ICC statute, reasonable grounds to believe is considered as an "unreasonably unclear evidentiary threshold".

Another threshold that the ICC prosecutor needs to hurdle in order to get the permission from the international body to proceed is to prove that the criminal justice system in the Philippines is not functioning, or at least has fallen short in prosecuting law enforcement agents who have allegedly committed the crimes against humanity in relation to the bloody drug war initiated by the President.

That said, in the realm of possibilities to prosecute the President for crimes against humanity, the statement of Prosecutor Bensouda may only be good as a press release and nothing more, at least at this point in time.