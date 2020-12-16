Press Release

December 16, 2020 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON LIMITED FACE-TO-FACE CLASSES BY JANUARY 2021 Holding dry runs for localized limited face-to-face classes in low-risk or COVID-19 free areas will help address challenges hounding the roll-out of distance learning. For one, we have the lack of access to adequate internet connection. We also have parents or guardians who are not able to assist our learners with home-based learning because they lack education. These problems are even more pronounced in calamity-stricken areas where even the self-learning modules were destroyed. While we are gradually reopening schools, we should never let our guard down. Health protocols such as the wearing of masks and physical distancing should be strictly observed. We also have to make sure that we have well-ventilated learning spaces, and that handwashing and sanitation facilities are available. Finally, we have to ensure that schools and local government units have reporting and referral systems in place to handle infections. This includes ensuring access to testing and treatment for our teachers and non-teaching staff. By introducing this intervention, we can avoid regression, foster effective learning continuity, and gradually prepare our learners' return to schools, especially now that a vaccine is in sight.