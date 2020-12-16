PRC RECEIVES ANOTHER GREEN LIGHT FOR ITS MOLECULAR LAB IN PASSI

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) passed again another proficiency test for its molecular laboratory to open soon in Passi, Iloilo.

"This will be our 13th installment nationwide; we only await for the completion of requirements after passing the test last December 14, 2020, in compliance with the Department of Health," PRC Chairman & CEO Sen. Richard Gordon said.

The newly built molecular laboratory, which will service the entire province of Iloilo and its nearby areas for faster testing, and is equipped with two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines and one ribonucleic acid (RNA) extractor which can process up to 1,000 tests a day.

"The Philippine Red Cross continues to establish more molecular laboratories to support our people with accessible health facilities. With the completion of the Passi molecular laboratory, we pave the way to testing more people and helping to stop the spread of the virus," the Chairman added.

The PRC recently opened a new molecular laboratory in Surigao. These two new laboratories will further boost the testing capacity for COVID-19, which is currently at 44,000 tests a day.