Press Release

December 16, 2020 SPONSORSHIP SPEECH OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

ON COMMITTEE REPORT NO. 148

(SOGIESC-BASED ANTI-DISCRIMINATION ACT)

December 16, 2020 "BE AN ALLY" Good Evening, Mr. President, my dear colleagues. As we are about to close this challenging year, I am honored to present again to the plenary a piece of legislation, so dear to my heart. A bill which has become a battle cry of our younger generation searching for validation and acceptance. A long-standing plea of advocates and allies who have been begging these halls to listen and take a stand. A beacon of hope for Filipino parents who just wanted to see their children grow up without fear of stigma and discrimination. A bill that echoes the words of Pope Francis, "if someone is gay and searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?" Mahaba na ang pinagdaanan ng Anti-Discrimination based on SOGIESC bill. Mula pa 11th Congress ang panukalang batas na ito. At nasagot na nang higit dalawang dekada ng pakikibaka ang halos lahat ng agam-agam natin tungkol dito: Humihingi ba ito ng special rights? Lahat ng tao ay may sexual orientation at gender identity or expression. Lahat tayo ay kasamang mapoprotektahan nang batas na ito. Ang sinasabi lang natin, straight ka mang lalake o babae, bakla, lesbyana, bisexual, transgender o queer, lahat tayo ay may ambag sa lipunan, lahat tayo pantay-pantay. Matatapakan ba nito ang karapatan ng mga magulang sa pagpapalaki nang kanilang mga anak? Mr. President, my dear colleagues, mga magulang rin tayo. Hindi ba't mas nais natin makita ang ating mga anak sa isang lipunang hindi mapanghusga? Na kung anuman ang nais nilang pasuking propesyon o trabaho ay walang magsasabing "hindi kami tumatanggap ng bakla." Na kung anuman ang nais nilang serbisyo, sa kahit saang establishemento ay walang magsasabing "hindi ka pwede dito". Na kaya nilang makamit ang kanilang mga pangarap at anumang hangarin na walang magsasabing, "anak, hanggang dito ka lang." Lalabagin ba ng batas na ito ang prinsipyo ng religious freedom? Hindi dapat mangamba tayong mga relihiyoso. Because this proposed legislation will govern matters of the state. Hindi nito babaguhin ang paniniwala ng simbahan o ang mga turo ng bibliya. Kagaya na rin nang sabi ni Pope Francis, "LGBTQ people are children of God." Tayo pa bang mga relihiyoso ang magsasara ng ating mga puso at isipan? Hindi ba't compassion at kindness ang mga pangunahing tinuturo ng simbahan? Isn't passing the SOGIE Equality Bill, a Christian thing to do? Mr. President, my dear colleagues, 11th Congress pa ang bill na ito. Panahon pa ni Former Akbayan Congresswoman Etta Rosales at nang the late and great Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago. Pagkatapos nang 20 taon, maaari na natin isantabi ang ating mga pangamba. This 18th Congress, our challenge, Mr. President, my dear colleagues, is to be an ally. As allies, we should be giving spaces and opportunities for the members of the LGBTIQA community, making sure they are represented in all aspects of civic life. As allies, we should be lifting up their voices making sure they are heard, loud and clear. As allies, we should stand up, alongside them, in the fight for their basic rights. As allies, we should listen, understand, and accept. Thank you to my colleagues who signed the committee report for this bill. Senator Nancy, Sen Imee, Sen Grace, Sen Leila, Sen Ralph, Sen Frank, and Sen Migz, thank you for expressing your support for this bill. Thank you for choosing to be allies. Mr. President, my dear colleagues, let us rise up to the challenge. May the 18th Congress be the Congress that would finally put this bill into a vote. May we be known as the legislators-allies who stood up against discrimination and fought for equality. This Christmas season, as we celebrate the Holy Family and the birth of the little Lord Jesus let us take time to remember all those who were told, "there is no place at the inn." Let us be their shepherds and their angels -- as we should always be for the least, the lost and the last. May Jesus's birth, the birth of a true change-maker and a true champion for equality, move us to act in ways reflective of His goodness. Maraming Salamat. Sa kabila ng lahat, maligayang pasko at bagong taon na puno ng pag-asa. **Please see attached Committee Report