Press Release

December 17, 2020 Sen. Leila M. de Lima on PDEA chief's remarks blaming the opposition on the latest ICC report This is one classic example of how Duterte's minions are the "best and the brightest". Since they cannot justify their crimes, they always blame the opposition and come up with more lies as diversionary tactics. To further mask this regime's evils and ineptitude, they tout Duterte's popularity as if to prove that he has done no wrong. PDEA Chief Wilkins Villanueva should be reminded that majority of Filipinos also fear falling victims to EJKs. At anong sinasabi nyang sabay-sabay na success stories? Yun bang lalong paglubha ng karahasan at pagdami pa ng pagpatay kahit sa panahon ng pandemya? Yun bang pagkatapos ng pagkahaba-habang lockdown, nangunguna tayo sa may pinakamaraming kaso ng COVID-19 dahil sa hindi agarang pagpapatupad ng mass testing? O yun bang hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring malinaw na Vaccination Plan ang gobyernong ito? "Best and brightest" pero parang mga nasa talampakan ang utak kung mag-isip. Nasa gitna ng pandemya, eleksyon na ang iniisip. Puro yabang. Walang malasakit.