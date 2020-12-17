Operational guidelines on the implementation of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 signed by participating agencies; Bong Go assures continuing service from Malasakit Centers for all Filipinos

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assured the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers all over the country as he attended the signing of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) for the operational guidelines on the implementation of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 at the Premier Guest House inside Malacan~an Compound on Tuesday, December 16.

The signing of the JAO guarantees the full implementation of the Malasakit Center program as mandated by Republic Act No. 11463 or the "Malasakit Centers Act of 2019".

The heads of the four participating agencies-- Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office--simultaneously signed the final draft of the JAO during the event.

"Pakiusap ko lang sa four agencies na sumusuporta rin po. Sana po'y maiwasan natin ang pagbungi-bungi ng Malasakit Center, especially naisabatas na po ito. We understand na sa mga probinsya, talagang we are coping up dahil kulang po ang tao," Go said during his speech.

"Pero nangako naman si Department of Budget and Management Secretary Wendel Avisado at Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea na kung ano po 'yung kakulangan po sa mga opisina ninyo [...] ay susuportahan ng buong Executive Department," he added.

During the event, Go recounted how the Malasakit Center program was conceptualized by him and President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Alam naman natin kung saan nag-umpisa itong Malasakit Center. Nag-umpisa ito kay Pangulong Duterte, dahil nakita ko talaga noon, [...] maraming mga pasyente po ng Davao City na walang pera ang tumatakbo sa city hall," Go narrated.

"Sabi ng COA, bawal gamitin sa hindi residente ng Davao 'yung pera which is true and legal and valid. Pero po si Pangulong Duterte, si then Mayor Duterte, may puso sa mahihirap, lalo na sa mga taga-Bukidnon, taga-Surigao, taga-Zamboanga, na pumupunta pa noon ng Davao," he added.

Eventually, when the President assumed office, Go thought of establishing these Malasakit Centers in public hospitals nationwide solely dedicated to address the medical and financial woes of poor, sick and indigent Filipinos. On December 2019, the Malasakit Center Act of 2019 was signed into law, seeking to establish Malasakit Centers in all 73 DOH-run hospitals in the country and at the Philippine General Hospital.

"Bakit pa natin pahirapan ang ating mga kababayan, eh, sa totoo naman, pera nila 'yon. Kanila po ito, sa taumbayan ito, ibalik natin sa kanila. At nang naging Senador po ako, ipinangako ko na isabatas ito. Iyon po ang pinakauna kong naging batas," he said.

"Of course, with the support po from the Executive, pinirmahan po ito ni Pangulong Duterte. Dahil isa lang naman po 'yung binilin ni Pangulong Duterte: unahin mo parati ang iyong kapwa Pilipino -- lalo na ang mga mahihirap at pinaka-nangangailangan," he added.

During the event, Go also asked PhilHealth officials to help the government fight corruption within the agency. PhilHealth is one of the four offices in Malasakit Centers.

"Tulungan n'yo po ang ating mahal na Pangulo sa paglinis ng PhilHealth, at magkasama tayo sa laban na iyan," he said.

Ending his speech, the Senator left a reminder to all government officials, saying, "Tandaan natin parati, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong ang puwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa tao, gawin na po natin dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito."

"Basta kami ni Pangulong Duterte, at kayo patuloy tayong magseserbisyo sa tao dahil ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he ended.