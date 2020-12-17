Press Release

December 17, 2020 STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO

RE: DOFil CERTIFIED AS URGENT As the principal author of Senate Bill No. 1949, also known as the "Department of Overseas Filipinos Act of 2020" -- the latest version of the bill which is the result of a series of consultations and meetings among the Executive agencies, I thank President Rodrigo Duterte for heeding the calls of overseas Filipinos and their families by certifying the measure as urgent. The proposed department will ensure efficient and more responsive delivery of government services to around ten million Filipinos abroad and their families here in the country. This includes most especially our OFWs who we consider as our modern day heroes. Sila po ang mga bagong bayani natin -- nagpapakamatay po sila sa ibang bansa para mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang pamilya nila at makatulong sa paglago ng ating ekonomiya. Hindi po nababayaran ang lungkot. Mahirap po mawalay sa kanilang pamilya -- kaya naman po bigyan natin sila ng importansya, bigyan natin sila ng Cabinet-level Secretary na para po sa kanila, mag-aasikaso, magpapagitna, magtitimon po sa lahat ng kanilang mga pangangailangan. Para sa mga kasamahan ko po sa Senado, nakikiusap po ako sa inyo, alam kong maraming concerns ngayon na dapat nating asikasuhin and this should not take a back seat. Sana po ay alalahanin natin na ang ordinaryong Pilipino ang pinaka-nangangailangan dito. Pakinggan po natin sila at intindihin natin kung saan po sila nanggagaling. At the end of the day, para naman po ito sa kanila. Kabutihan po nila ang ating isinusulong at ipinaglalaban. Huwag na natin pong hayaan na kahit saan lang sila nanghihingi ng tulong, manawagan sa radio, sa Facebook, at sa TV para lang po maparating sa gobyerno ang kanilang mga hinaing. Parati ko pong sinasabi, huwag na nating pahirapan pa ang ating mga kababayang Pilipino. Gawin natin ang lahat para po mapadali, mapabilis, at maisaayos ang burukrasya at hindi ma-delay ang serbisyo at tulong para sa kapwa natin. Moreover, I would like to stress that the creation of the said department will contribute to the initiative of rightsizing the bureaucracy. The proposal will not bloat the bureaucracy, but would rather streamline the functions, improve coordination, and make it more responsive to the needs of the Filipinos it wishes to serve. Hindi po ito dagdag sa gastos, kung hindi dagdag-tulong po ito sa mabilis na serbisyo para sa ating mga kababayang OFWs. I, together with the whole Executive branch and numerous colleagues and stakeholders who support this measure, believe that this is a viable solution so that we can provide Filipinos the best service that they deserve.