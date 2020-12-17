Press Release

December 17, 2020 GRACE POE's TRANSCRIPT PORTION ON NLEX's RFID SYSTEM: Sen. Grace Poe: Mr. Franco, just a few quick questions. Number one, Mayor Rex indicated that for many years now, they've been relaying the problems with regard to the issues of the toll plazas, part of it is the RFID system. Ilang taon na nangyayari itong mga glitches na ito, bakit hindi ninyo inaksyunan agad? Number two, nung nagkaroon kayo ng consultation, hindi ba ninyo sinabi doon sa executive director na hindi ninyo kakayanin ang implementasyon na ito within three months. Para naman kung nasabi ninyo 'yun, nasabi kay Secretary Tugade or basically you were given no choice to operate immediately the cashless system. And number three, ano ba ang mga ginagamit ninyong mga RFID machine? Saan ba gawa 'yun, sino gumawa 'nun? May kumpanya ba kayong mga kinontrata para diyan? So the first question first, ang tagal tagal na ng problema, ngayon lang talaga napansin ng todo todo dahil sabay-sabay nagdagsaan. Bakit wala kayong ginawa? MPTC Pres. Rodrigo Franco: Madam chair, if I may marami po kaming adjustments na ginawa but siguro po I will turn this over to Mr. Luigi Bautista who is the president of NLEX, our subsidiary NLEX Corp., under specific improvements that had been implemented since the time we started po 'yung electronic tolling. **** Sen. Grace Poe: Just a brief observation from your statements. Unang-una, maraming salamat sa inyong paghihingi ng pasensya, naintindihan naman natin na hindi ganun kadali ang naatas sa inyong trabaho. Kaya lang po, one point, alam ko sinasabi ninyo na ang Toll Regulatory Board, the long and short of it should have been more effective. But aren't you the chairman of the Toll Regulatory Board, that's number one? Number two, these problems that are now manifesting itself more has been in place, have been experienced by many of our drivers since 2018. So, matagal na po itong mga problema na ito, nung ginawa niyo po 'yung order na maging cashless, bilang TRB head po siguro nakakarating na sa inyo ang mga problemang ito, pero nagkaroon pa rin kayo ng order na ganyan. Pangatlo, nabanggit ninyo ang interoperability, kailan 'yun? Alam ko sinasabi niyo that you advocate for that but we still don't have a timeline for when that will happen.