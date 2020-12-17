Press Release

December 17, 2020 POE ASKS CONCERNED GOV'T AGENCIES TO SPEED UP NAIA REHAB Sen. Grace Poe has urged the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to work together to pursue the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at the soonest possible time while passengers are still hesitant to travel amid the pandemic. The MIAA recently revoked the original proponent status of Megawide Construction Corp. for the NAIA rehabilitation project and the chances of it being completed by 2022 continues to dim. Megawide was given the project after it was taken from the superconsortium in July. "The Senate is just a little worried it took two years for MIAA and the DOTr to discuss with the first proponent. Eto na naman," Poe said at the hearing of the Senate committee on public services. The start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March put the spotlight on the poor facilities of the NAIA when thousands were stranded at the airport for days. Even before that, the congestion in NAIA was already an issue for overseas Filipino workers, many of whom missed flights because of it. The MIAA had cited the NEDA-Investment Coordination Committee's findings on Megawide's equity as the reason for the revocation of its original proponent status. The NEDA, however, skipped the Senate hearing and referred questions on the NAIA rehabilitation project to the DOTr and the MIAA. Poe said, "The Senate has oversight function. Nagtataka lang kami kung ano ang nangyari dito. We want to follow proper procedure. Kung talagang may violation, e 'di mag-umpisa na ulit. In the meantime, don't close the opportunity for this company to rectify the situation within a reasonable time." The NAIA rehabilitation project should be a priority. The MIAA is scheduled to have another board meeting before the end of the year and the DOTr said Megawide can still appeal or seek a reconsideration. Poe expressed surprise over the unilateral decision to revoke Megawide's original proponent status without seeking its side on the matter. "I don't know why you didn't get their side from the beginning," Poe told MIAA at the hearing. "If possible, instead of starting over, maybe you can give them a chance to rectify or clarify certain requirements." The Senate will conduct another hearing on the NAIA rehabilitation with specific instructions for the NEDA to attend and clarify matters. Poe warned that NEDA will be sanctioned if it fails to attend the next hearing. The revocation of Megawide's original proponent status has been blamed largely on the NEDA's doubts on its financial capacity to undertake the project. Megawide will be undertaking the project with GMR of India which has more than ample equity. Megawide had attempted to address the concerns on its equity by raising additional funds and earmarking over P1.58 billion, specifically for the rehabilitation of NAIA. The P1.58 billion is its computation for the additional equity it needs for its share in the project.