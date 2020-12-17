Press Release

December 17, 2020 Tolentino sponsors measures seeking Rizal's redistricting, Calaca's cityhood Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino, chair of the Senate Committee on Local Government, on Wednesday sponsored two measures seeking to reapportion the second legislative district of Rizal into three districts and to convert the municipality of Calaca, Batangas into a component city. In his sponsorship speech for Committee Report No. 152 on House Bill No. 6222 and taking into consideration Senate Bill No. 1826, Tolentino stressed that the people of Rizal have long been underrepresented despite the province's booming economy and population. Tolentino said the measure aims to divide the Second Legislative District of Rizal into three legislative districts, with the Second District retaining the municipalities of Cardona, Baras, Tanay, Morong, Jala-Jala, Pililia, and Teresa. It will also establish the municipality of San Mateo as the Third Legislative District and the municipality of Rodriguez as the Fourth Legislative District. Tolentino believes that this legislative initiative will promote proper representation, help the LGUs better respond to the needs of their constituents, and facilitate the long-term rehabilitation of the province from the effects of the pandemic. According to Tolentino, the Province of Rizal supports the initiative. In 2019, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, with the approval of the governor, passed Resolution No. 332, series of 2019, requesting the House and the Senate to initiate the filing of a bill redistricting the present second district of Rizal into three legislative districts. Tolentino also sponsored Committee Report No. 153 on House Bill No. 6598 and taking into consideration Senate Bills Nos. 1737 and 1825, which aims to convert the municipality of Calaca, Batangas to a component city to be known as City of Calaca. The Senator said that Calaca has met the requisites under the Local Government Code, as amended by Republic Act. No. 9009, for a municipality to be converted into a component city. As for its income, Tolentino said Calaca had a locally generated average annual income of P164,961,000, which is more than the required income of Pl00 million under the law. Calaca also has 105.49 sq. km. of land area, which is also higher than the 100 sq. km required by law.