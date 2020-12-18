Dispatch from Crame No. 1001:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's comments on the killing of another lawyer, Baby Maria Concepcion Landero-Ole

12/18/20

I vehemently condemn the killing yesterday of another lawyer, Atty. Ma. Concepcion Landero-Ole, in Danao, Cebu.

The culture of killings and disregard for human life as sown by the Duterte regime continues to reap its grim toll almost daily, further desensitizing us to what in any civilized society should be an abominable and monstrous state of affairs that cannot simply be allowed to continue.

That all of these killings continue on top of Duterte's incompetent and negligent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic only shows that spreading death is the only core competence of this regime, that it kills both by negligence and by intention simply because it does not care for the human lives lost in what has become for the Philippines a way of death instead of a way of life.