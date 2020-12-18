Press Release

December 18, 2020 A Year-End Report

Hontiveros: 2020 a year of overcoming challenges on health, economy, and accountability; a year of giving voice to women, children and the vulnerable Senator Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, commended the advancement of legislation and programs to uplift Filipino families in the Senate throughout 2020, despite the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. "Major progress was made in the Senate in relation to proposed measures not only to protect women and children but also helping the vulnerable sectors and Filipino families better deal with the ongoing health and economic crisis brought about by the pandemic," she said. One of these measures is the "Girls, not Brides Act of 2019," authored and sponsored by Hontiveros, which passed on third and final reading at the Senate. The bill aims to better protect minors - especially young girls - from rampant sexual abuse and exploitation by clamping down on child marriages. Health interventions The budget that was once 'anemic' as she described, has now been boosted. The health purse is now at the top three agencies receiving the highest budget allocation, following her interventions in the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA). Her proposals included P500M for cancer council, P133M to tuberculosis control and P89M for programs treating non-communicable diseases. Following complaints of the cancellation of the free dialysis program of the Philippines Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth), Hontiveros stepped up for dialysis patients against the directive. This led to the resumption of the service, expanding free sessions from 90 to 144. Aside from supporting health workers as they called for the timely release of their benefits, she also urged an investigation into the bottlenecks causing the delay in the release of their hazard pay. Hontiveros also came to the aid of health workers and COVID-19 patients who struggled with discrimination and hostility due to the negative connotations around the virus, with the Mandatory Protection of Health Workers, Frontliners and Patients Act. Demanding accountability Hontiveros capped off 2020 with a series of revealing hearings at the Senate, as she demanded accountability for the organized network behind the 'pastillas' scheme'. The year-long probe, led by Hontiveros, bared the illegal "business model" that facilitated the entry of thousands of Chinese nationals to the country in exchange for hefty bribes. The findings eventually prompted government to file criminal and administrative charges against some 86 officials and employees of the Bureau of Immigration (BI). "While there's still more work to do to pin down the mastermind, we are thankful that we have made some significant progress towards dismantling the networks in and outside of government whose misdeeds put Filipina women and children in harm's way," Hontiveros said. Assistance to Filipinos, most vulnerable sectors This year, Hontiveros continued to campaign for the welfare of senior citizens, teachers, and consumers. She also represented the interest of often-underappreciated sectors like micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs). Hontiveros's provision in the 'Bayanihan to Heal as One Act' authorized cash transfers to poor families badly affected by the pandemic. She also pushed to amend the "Bayanihan to Recover as One Act" to include 'lifesaver' loans to (MSMEs) and secure the jobs of teaching and non-teaching personnel of private schools. She also obtained the commitment of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to postpone the disconnection of non-paying Meralco lifeline customers until the end of the year. Earlier in July, her intervention in the investigation of Senate committee on Energy has resulted to the refund of payment for overcharged electricity bills during the quarantine. In April, Hontiveros launched a relief initiative providing 'immunopacks' for the elderly. Additionally, she ensured that an additional of at least 44,000 senior citizens will be receiving social pension for next year through her intervention in the 2021 GAA. Hontiveros also conducted relief operations in areas severely devastated by disasters. In January, Hontiveros donated relief packs and hygiene kits for those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. Then, in November, the senator led the distribution of relief packs in areas hit by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses, such as the Bicol Region, Cagayan Valley, Batangas, Quezon, Marikina, and Rizal. "Everyone was going through difficult times. But others were in a position which they had to endure the biggest blow. It is our duty in the Senate to ensure that whatever policy, program, or law that we will pass, it should be towards alleviating the hardships of our people and putting an end to their suffering," she concluded.