Villar Honors Winners of 15th Las Pinas Parol Festival

Senator Cynthia A. Villar today awarded the winners of Las Pinas City's annual parol-making competition as part of her commitment to support the city's lantern industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I commend all our participants who, despite the challenging circumstances brought about by COVID-19, have continued to pursue their passion in creating unique and environment-friendly parols that make Las Pinas lanterns stand out among the rest," Senator Villar said. "I am truly proud that we have once again risen up to the challenge of honoring our annual tradition and spread holiday cheer and hope this season."

Senator Villar led the virtual awarding ceremonies at the Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) Hall. Winners of this year's competition are: Grand Prize winner Bryan Flores, who received Php20,000 cash prize; 1st Runner Glecy Dela Cruz, who received Php15,000; and 2nd Runner up Fercival Santos, who received P10,000.

The competition is part of Senator Villar's advocacy to promote garbage recycling and efficient solid waste management. Entries from the Samahang Magpaparol ng Las Pinas used recyclable materials such as shampoo sachets, soap cartons, straws, pet bottles, cans, used cds, and corrugated cartons, as well organic items like clam and mussel shells.

"Now on its 15th year, this Parol Festival is our way of raising awareness on the importance of recycling. Participants made use of trash and other recyclable items, so they don't end up clogging our waterways that result to flooding especially during the rainy season," Villar added

The Parol Festival was a brainchild of Sen. Cynthia Villar when she was still the representative of Las Pin~as in a bid to boost the city's parol-making industry. Today, the city is considered as Metro Manila's parol-making capital.