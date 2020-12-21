Press Release

December 21, 2020 Bong Go urges key officials to work together in securing COVID-19 vaccines During a radio interview on Friday, December 20, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, also the chair of the Senate Committee on Health, pointed out that there should only be a single line of authority when it comes to the negotiation, purchase, management and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. "Siya ang sentro dito. Kumbaga siya ang captain ball. Kung sinasabing somebody [dropped] the ball, pinasa na sa kanya ang bola kasi sabi ng coach, ibigay mo sa captain ball. Siya na mamamahala. Kumbaga sa basketball, siya ang [mag] call ng play," he said, referring to vaccine czar and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. Go also expressed his support for Secretary of Health Francisco Duque III amid criticisms. "Ginagawa naman ni Secretary Duque ang lahat. Naaawa na nga kami ni Pangulo [Rodrigo Duterte]. Nagiging punching bag siya ng lahat....As far as I know, may tiwala siya kay Secretary Duque," he said. "During one of the meetings, natanong ni Secretary [Harry] Roque kung ano stand ng Pangulo dito. Secretary Duque naman nag-explain....kung pipirmahan niya agad during that time--September--'di pa po sigurado, mas mahirap," recounted Go. The Health Secretary maintained in an interview given on December 18 that he has to 'err on the side of caution' in his decisions that would affect lives of Filipinos. Galvez also came forward in defense of Duque saying that the Confidentiality Disclosure Agreement was 'one of the many phases of the negotiations' which can stall when 'legal challenges, public interest, and safety are at stake'. Go reiterated his call to Cabinet members to put an end to any finger-pointing which could adversely affect the success of the administration in overcoming the ongoing crisis. He advised them to focus on the true enemy which is COVID-19. "Kaysa magturuan at mag-away-away, you are serving one admin. Success ng one admin ang pinag-uusapan. Magtulungan na lang tayo. Sabi ko nga kay Secretary Duque at Galvez [na] kunin ang kumpyansa ng taumbayan," he said. Go repeated his challenge to Health Secretary Duque and vaccine czar Galvez to inject themselves first with the vaccine to allay the fears of some people and build their confidence in its safety and efficacy. "Pati na rin kay Secretary [Teodoro] Locsin, alam ko namang mahal mo ang Pangulong Duterte at bayan, mauna rin siya. 'Wag na mag away-away, 'di kailangan [iyan] ng taumbayan," he appealed. The Senator added that much work still needs to be done in order for the government to roll out the COVID-19 national vaccine plan. He stressed that government officials must remain focused on saving lives by acquiring safe, effective and sufficient vaccines regardless of what country these may come from. "Marami ang trabaho na gagawin dapat dito. Not only acquisition, mahaba ang proseso nito....pag may nabalitaan na may side effect, aatras na naman ang tao. 'Di naman natin pinipili saang country manggagaling. Mahalaga, safe and effective [ang] vaccine para makuha natin kumpiyansa," he said.