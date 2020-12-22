Press Release

December 22, 2020 Do we have contingencies for mutated COVID-19? - Revilla As more and more countries have shut their borders on travelers from the the United Kingdom (UK), Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. asked the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 on the preparations it has undertaken to prevent the entry of the mutated strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that was recently discovered in Britain. According to reports, the new strain which scientists has labelled B.1.1.7, has over 20 mutations from the prevailing strain of the virus, and seems to be more contagious and tend to spread at much higher rates. While there are no indications yet on the effect of the mutations in the vaccines already developed, already Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Canada, have already restricted travel from the UK. It has also been confirmed that the new strain has reached as far as the Asia-Pacific, when Australia said on Monday it had detected cases of the new fast-spreading UK strain. "Kailangan na mabilis na kumilos ang NTF," the lawmaker said. "Measures must immediately be put in place so that this mutated strain does not reach our shores," he added. "Napakalaking dagok na ng COVID, at kung kailan nakakakita na tayo ng liwanag, baka panibagong problema na naman ang kaharapin natin," the lawmaker explained. "It would be unacceptable if the NTF does nothing and simply allow this new strain to spread among our kababayans," he ended.