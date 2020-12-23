Press Release
December 23, 2020

STATEMENT OF SENATOR PIA S. CAYETANO ON IATF'S FACE SHIELD REQUIREMENT FOR BIKERS
23 DECEMBER 2020

I join the biking community in expressing concern on the safety of using a face shield while biking.

As a cyclist on the road, I know how important it is to be fully aware of your surroundings. A shield could drastically impair one's vision and perception of space, which may lead to accidents.

I ask the IATF to consider exempting cyclists from wearing face shields. Moreover, recognizing the role of exercise in promoting mental and physical health, I also ask the IATF to exempt joggers from the requirement when jogging in open spaces, provided they observe social distancing measures.
