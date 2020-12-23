Sen. Leila M. de Lima on PNP Chief Sinas' advice to the public to refrain from taking videos, photos during crime incidents

If not for the CCTV footage showing policemen dragging Kian delos Santos to a dead-end corner where he was shot, he probably would not have been given justice like the tens of thousands of other victims who became mere statistics in drug-related murders committed by State agents of this regime.

If not for netizens' videos and photos of Duterte's Cabinet members, sycophant lawmakers and PNP officials who are clearly breaking the minimum health protocols during the pandemic with their public gatherings, mañanitas and karaoke sessions, there would have been no public outcry for accountability.

And now, because of the video of the brutal killing of Sonya and Frank Gregorio, there is public condemnation and clamor for justice.

So why discourage the public from taking videos and photos? Para palabasin na lang na nanlaban ang mga biktima at makatakas sa pananagutan sa batas ang mga Patay Nang Patay? Para poproblemahin na lang ng mga abusadong awtoridad ang pananakot at pagpapatahimik sa ibang mga testigo? Sangkaterba na nga ang kaso ng mga karumal-dumal na krimen na sangkot ang mga pulis, puro pa rin kayo "isolated case"?!

Under this regime which weaponizes the law to harass and silence dissent, it is necessary for us to be vigilant through the use of CCTV, video footages, and witnesses to keep rogue State agents from planting evidence or outright murder.

I urge my colleagues in the Senate: approve the bills which seek to protect the public from possible abuses from law enforcement agents, one of which is Senate Bill No. 1073 which I authored to preserve evidence generated from security cameras.

Kaysa takutin at pahinain ang loob ng mga gustong tumulong at maglahad ng katotohanan, dapat silang suportahan at proteksyunan. Dahil kung wala ang mga mulat at nais mangmulat, malamang, dadalas pa ang pasaway na mga public officials at dadami pa ang mga pinapatay na biktima kahit may pandemya.