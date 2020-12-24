SENATOR NANCY BINAY'S CHRISTMAS 2020 MESSAGE

The year 2020 has been challenging for all of us but despite the many trials, it is heartening to know that there are Filipinos who are always willing and ready to lend a hand and a heart whenever life gets rough.

Nawa'y gamitin natin ang pag-asang dala ng kapanganakan ni Kristo at magsilbing ilaw at pag-asa lalung-lalo na sa mga kapatid nating nasalanta ng kalamidad, sakuna at ng pandemya.

May we always find hope and joy in celebrating Christmas as we share our hearts full of compassion, and faith. So, let us share happiness and the love in our hearts to lift the spirits and improve the lives of those who have lost their homes, jobs, livelihood, and loved ones.

As a nation, we had to brave storms and endure the many challenges posed by these trying times. But all these shall pass as we find love and hope this Christmas and the year ahead.

Mula po sa aming pamilya, isang ligtas at may liwanag na Pasko sa ating lahat!