Press Release

December 24, 2020 MESSAGE ON CHRISTMAS DAY Maligayang Pasko po, mga kababayan! Christmas is and has always been special to us in many ways that are distinctly Filipino. In our communities, this is indeed one of the most wonderful times of the year. We have the longest and most festive of Christmas celebrations, and the merriest, although this year is a bit different. Today we do away with parties and large gatherings because of the pandemic. We also try to relieve the pains caused by the deplorable things that befell our nation this year. But like all things, we know these too shall pass. We Filipinos are gifted with boundless optimism and generosity of spirit. Christ being born at the manger also tells us that there is redemption even in times of great hardship. We celebrate today the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ to whom we lift up our prayers and sing our carols. We continue our gift-giving because there are still so many things to thank the Lord for. First and foremost is the abundant love of our family, followed by the kindness of our friends, the warmth of home, and the gift of life. The message of Christmas has always been family, humility and love. And this message is present in all faiths and religions. Kaya kahit ano pa man ang dumaang pagsubok sa atin, ang Paskong Pinoy ay laging buhay, masaya at makabuluhan. Sa pagdiriwang ng kapaskuhan, talagang namumukod tangi tayong mga Pilipino. This is also the season of hope, and the time to give back and be grateful. Let's give it to our COVID-19 frontliners, typhoon and disaster responders, and the individuals and groups who reach out to those who need help the most during times of disaster out of generosity and a pure desire to help. Their sacrifices made our sufferings bearable and humane. They gifted us with their love, and some of them with their lives, through their selfless acts of heroism. Let's honor them and show them how grateful we are. Let's also appreciate public officials who, despite the inhospitable if not hostile environment created by the present administration, still manage to show sincerity of service towards their constituents and the poor. They who keep looking for ways to unite us rather than divide us and who bring out the best in our people. This year, with a renewed spirit, let's fill up our celebration with a commitment to show more kindness and compassion to others, especially to the poor and persecuted. Also together, let's do our best to celebrate Christmas safe for everyone but still meaningful and joyful. Let's treasure this moment with our family and keep the Christmas spirit alive in our homes. So on behalf of my family and all of my Senate staff: Maligayang Pasko po, mga kababayan! Pagpalain nawa kayo at ang inyong pamilya ng Poong Maykapal ngayong araw at sa bagong taong parating. At nawa sa ngalan ng Diyos, ang kapayapaan at katotohanan ay manumbalik na sa ating bayan. (Sgd.) LEILA M. DE LIMA PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame 24 December 2020