December 25, 2020 Christmas message of Sen. Sonny Angara 2020 was one of the most challenging and difficult times in our history. The COVID-19 pandemic was totally unexpected and changed all of our lives. No one was spared. Then the storms came, in succession, battering several parts of Luzon and leaving our already struggling kababayans down on their knees. Rarely have our people been through so much hardship and suffering in such a short period of time. But as Filipinos, we never lose hope. No matter how daunting the trials that come our way, we always see the silver lining and find reasons to smile. We are already seeing glimpses of normalcy in our daily lives. Businesses are starting to open up again and people are feeling more comfortable about leaving their homes. And with several vaccines very close to distribution, we are hopeful that 2021 will be a better year for us all. We may not be able to celebrate in the same way we have in previous years-- we may be forced to meet with our friends and family virtually, but this Christmas will be no less meaningful. Isang maligaya at ligtas na Pasko sa ating lahat.