Press Release

December 28, 2020 SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN'S STATEMENT ON THE CANCELLATION OF FACE-TO-FACE CLASSES After battling with the Corona virus for almost a year, there are a lot of things that we still don't know. For one, this virus can mutate into a new variant. This unknown has led our president to cancel the planned localize limited face-to-face classes and I completely understand his reason for this sudden cancellation. 2021 will be a very challenging year for both our learners and our teachers in light of the absence of face-to-face classes. Government has to use every arsenal it has to make sure that our learners will not regress, or worse, dropout of school completely. We have equipped DepEd with COVID-mitigating items in the 2021 budget. They should implement those items as soon as possible.