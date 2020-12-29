Dispatch from Crame No. 1004:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Further Comments on the Advance Vaccination of a Select Few

12/29/20

What a mess! Talaga palang may mga nabakunahan na even without yet an official clearance from FDA which was completely kept in the dark. They don't even know when and how it happened, who did it and what vaccine or vaccines were used.

Aside from soldiers, PSG members and Cabinet members, they should tell us if there are other civilian officials clandestinely given an unauthorized advance vaccination. Who are they? Why were these individuals prioritized? What vaccines were used? Under what deal? Who exactly gave the imprimatur to what is patently a transgression of law and public policy?

This is a serious matter. There must be full disclosure of facts. And accountability.