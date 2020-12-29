Press Release

December 29, 2020 Bong Go eyes possible Bayanihan 3 to further assist vulnerable sectors affected by the pandemic Given the ongoing pandemic and the emergence of new strains of COVID-19 in other countries, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that legislators and finance managers are studying the possibility of another measure to strengthen the country's response and recovery efforts. After the passage of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act this year, Go said that there may be a need for a "Bayanihan 3" to further assist vulnerable sectors, including those who have lost their jobs as well as previously locally stranded individuals who have returned to their provinces and are seeking economic opportunities. "Kung may pera po, possible 'yan (Bayanihan 3). Kakausapin ko si (Finance) Secretary (Carlos) Dominguez... kung talagang hirap tayo ngayong darating na taon, (titignan) kung mayro'n pong posibilidad... kakausapin ko pa po na sana po'y magkaroon tayo ng Bayanihan 3," Go said during a radio interview on Monday, December 28. He added that he will discuss with President Rodrigo Duterte the possibility of proposing the Bayanihan 3 measure. "Kung saka-sakali, kakausapin ko rin po si Pangulo, kung mayro'n naman silang pagkukunan, siguro sa mga susunod na buwan ay maaaring pag-aaralan po na magkaroon tayo ng Bayanihan 3," he said. "Titingnan (natin) kung saan talaga ang mas nangangailangan pa ng tulong, kung sino pa 'yung hindi nakakatanggap ng tulong na mga sektor," he added. Meanwhile, the Senator said that almost all locally stranded individuals had been transported back to their provinces. "Almost all na po nakauwi, 'yung iba nakabalik na rito eh. 'Yung mga nakauwi na ng probinsya, 'yung iba bumalik na siguro dito dahil may mga trabaho na po 'yung iba. Pero sa totoo lang, talagang napakahirap po na ma-stranded na wala kang kamag-anak," Go said. The Senator recounted the recent plight of LSIs who were stranded in Metro Manila at the height of the strict implementation of the community quarantine, saying, "Alam n'yo po, mahirap ma-stranded dito sa Maynila, wala silang mga kamag-anak dito at kawawa." "Kaya nga sabi ni Pangulo, hayaan n'yo namang makauwi 'yung mga kababayan natin. Kasi, at least, doon sa probinsya, nando'n 'yung kapitbahay nila, mga kamag-anak nila," he added. Go also emphasized the importance of managing the pandemic well through the cooperation of the public to alleviate the burden on the healthcare system. He added that the need for stricter quarantine measures may be unnecessary if authorities are able to properly implement health protocols in communities. "At kung manatiling manageable po ang bilang ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, baka hindi na kailangang maghigpit pa tayo ng quarantine measures," Go said. "Kaya dapat ma-manage natin na hindi bumagsak ang ating healthcare system dahil pag bumagsak ito, malaking problema at mas malaking gastos sa ating gobyerno," he added.