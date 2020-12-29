Press Release

December 29, 2020 Bong Go highlights need to address mental health issues faced by Filipinos amid pandemic; calls on DSWD, DOH to strengthen psycho-social assistance In an interview on Monday, December 28, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed concern on the impact of the pandemic and other crises on the mental health of Filipinos as he called on concerned agencies to strengthen government interventions, particularly on provision of psychosocial assistance and support. "Alam mo, 'yun ang problema natin sa panahong ito, 'yung mental health, isa ito sa dapat tutukan ng ating gobyerno," Go said. During the interview, Go was alarmed by a report where a father killed his two children out of desperation on December 25 for losing his wife to suicide the day before. Based on reports, the suspect named Aiko Siancunco went into depression and his unemployment caused problems in the family. The Senator also shared that he will get the details of the incident so he could help the extended members of the family provide a proper burial and cope with the loss. "Kunin ko lang po ang detalye para matulungan nating makalabas. Kami na po ang bahalang tumulong para mailabas sa morgue. Nakakalungkot, tutulungan natin," Go ended. As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go called on the government to explore all possibilities of extending needed guidance to families, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect not only the livelihood and physical health of Filipinos, but also their emotional and mental conditions caused by the hardships. Go suggested that the Department of Social Welfare and Development should extensively assess the needs of families in distress in order to identify the needed interventions that government must provide. He also urged DSWD to tap social workers in managing hotlines where individuals suffering from mental health issues can call for support. "I'm sure, meron na ang Department of Health pero ang DSWD ay dapat din magkaroon ng ganitong tulong para mabigyan agad ng social worker ng tulong ang mga pamilya, lalo na sa mga nawawalan ng trabaho," the Senator suggested. Go further explained that the government must act immediately to protect the welfare and well-being of Filipinos amid these trying times. "Dapat mabilis ang intervention ng gobyerno. Marami ang kawawa at apektado ang pag-iisip sa panahong ito. Protektahan natin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino dito, lalo na ang mga bata. Pinaghirapan nilang palakihin tapos sa isang iglap, papatayin ng tatay dahil nasiraan ng bait," Go explained. The Senator has previously called on the government to provide free mental health care services to Filipinos. He had urged DOH, Department of Labor and Employment and other concerned national government agencies to work together to expand access to free mental health care and psychosocial support services during the COVID-19 pandemic. "With or without the pandemic, mental health is very important. Government must make sure that all kinds of psychosocial services and assistance are accessible to our people suffering from all forms of mental health conditions," Go said in previous statements. The National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) had previously reported that the average number of calls they received in its crisis hotline per month increased from 400 from May 2019 to February 2020, to 876 from March to August 2020 after the imposition of quarantine restrictions last March. According to the agency, the main reasons for the calls were anxiety-related concerns and referral to a psychologist or psychiatrist. Go also expressed that while these numbers reflect the drastic increase of mental health concerns, many cases also remain underreported. Hence, he is also pushing the government for the expansion of mental health services and raise the awareness on mental health issues.