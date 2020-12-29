Press Release

December 29, 2020 Statement of Sen Richard J. Gordon on the passing of Philippine Star columnist Domini Torrevillas My wife, Kate and I are deeply saddened by the passing of columnist Domini Torrevillas, one of the strongest pillars of our Fourth Estate who had under her belt over 49 years as a journalist. Her distinguished career saw her evolve from her stint at the Manila Bulletin, to becoming a staff writer and editor at Panorama Magazine, and a longtime columnist at the Philippine Star. Today, the country lost one of the most distinguished and courageous members of the Press, who was not afraid to report the truth and share intelligent and well-studied opinions on important national issues and events. She was a principled and excellent writer who advocated many causes and promoted them through her columns. The Philippine Red Cross also mourns Domini's passing as she was such a staunch advocate of the humanitarian organization. In 2018, Domini was the first to receive the humanitarian media award from the PRC. She communicated to the public the activities of the PRC through her columns out of her own dedication to humanitarian service. Domini's loss is a personal loss to Kate and me because she was a dear personal friend. Our friendship goes a long way back and we have many happy and cherished memories of the times we spent together. We extend our condolences to her husband, Saeed Daof, son Andres Suarez, his wife Joanna Caluag and grandson Santi. We pray that in this time of grief they may find comfort in our prayers and heartfelt condolences. She may have gone ahead of us, but her legacy of integrity and compassion will ensure that her memory will live on forever.