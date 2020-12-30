Press Release

December 30, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 1006:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima On the Proposed PNP screening for PAGCOR Applicants 12/30/20 It was recently reported that PNP and PAGCOR have agreed in principle to course all gambling license applicants through the PNP. Supposedly, the PNP will "determine whether (the applicants) are legitimate gambling operators in accordance with PAGCOR rules", according to PNP spokesman B/Gen. Ildebrandi Usana. First of all, what authority does PAGCOR have to expand the job description or mandate of the PNP? Will they be the one funding the cost of this endeavor or will the taxpayers shoulder the burden? And what authority does the PNP have to offer its services to PAGCOR? When did PNP become a regulatory agency for gambling? How can PNP objectively prevent criminal activities by corrupt PAGCOR officials if they are in business with them? PNP's job is to apprehend criminals and gather evidence against them. They have no business participating in the regulation of the gambling industry in our country. This arrangement will just create a new avenue for corruption by placing the PNP in the center of what is already a corrupt industry. Kung ang EJK nga na ginagawa ng ating kapulisan ay hindi napapatigil, paano pa kaya ang posibleng korapsyon mula sa illegal gambling? Para mong pinagbantay ng manok ang sawa. Isa na namang OPLAN Bantay-Salakay ng PNP. Only an amendment of the Constitution can change the nature of the PNP from law enforcement to gambling regulator. But why should it be amended? This attempt at perverting the constitutional mandate of the PNP should not be allowed to prosper. Sapat na na pugad na ng mga killer ang PNP. Huwag na natin silang gawin pang mga hari ng mga pasugalan. ### (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1006)