December 30, 2020 Drilon sees cover up in illegal use of unauthorized China-made vaccine There is a deliberate attempt to cover up the facts of the illegal inoculation of some members of the cabinet, the Presidential Security Group (PSG) and the military with an unauthorized China-made vaccine Sinopharm, according to Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon. "Nagkakabuhul-buhol na sila sa kakapalusot. They are lying through their teeth in a bid protect those who are principally involved in the illegal shipment of the unauthorized vaccines in the country," Drilon said in a statement on Thursday. Drilon said there is no way the unauthorized vaccines could have entered the country without the Bureau of Customs (BOC) clearance. "They cannot hide the truth. The truth will come out and we will find their fingerprints all over it. Those who caused the illegal importation and administration of the unauthorized vaccine must be held responsible. Otherwise, the environment of impunity is enhanced," said the former justice secretary. Presidential Security Group (PSG) chief Brigadier General Jesus Durante took "full responsibility" for the administration of the unregistered vaccine to his members, admitting that they did the vaccination by themselves. "Tell that to the marines," Drilon quipped. He said that those involved cannot invoke "good faith" nor ignorance of the law: "It is a rule in law that ignorance of the law excuses no one from compliance therewith." The Food and Drug Administration Law or Republic Act No. 3720, as amended by Republic Act No. 9711, prohibits the "manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product that is adulterated, unregistered or misbranded or any health product which, although requiring registration, is not registered with the FDA pursuant to this Act." Drilon said those involved in the inoculation of unauthorized Sinopharm vaccine face a penalty of imprisonment ranging from 1 to 10 years or a fine of not less P50 thousand but not more half a million, or both. The manufacturer, importer or distributor faces stiffer penalties of 5 to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of P500 thousand to P5 million, he warned. "The FDA's assertion that it has not given any Emergency Use Authorization to any vaccine for Covid-19 is enough basis to prosecute those involved in this illegal inoculation. Our authorities should look into it and prosecute those involved," he said.