Bong Go calls for stricter measures to prevent entry of new COVID-19 variant in the country: 'learn from the lessons this year'

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Tuesday, December 29, has called for stricter measures to prevent the entry of new variant of COVID-19 in the country as he enjoined the country to learn from the lessons of the last nine months.

"Huwag nating hayaang pumasok dito at kumalat sa ating bansa. Ulitin ko, lessons learned na tayo dito, sa nakaraang siyam na buwan," Go said during an ambush interview right after he led the distribution of assistance to victims of Tropical Depression Vicky in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur.

"Ibig kong sabihin, wala ba tayong natutunan sa siyam na buwan na 'yan? Marami na po tayong natutunan and I'm sure ginagawa po ng ating gobyerno, ng IATF, ang lahat," he mentioned.

Go also recommended putting in place strict border control and necessary travel restrictions in seaports, especially after neighboring Sabah state in Malaysia reported the presence of another new COVID-19 variant. Sabah is just 29 hours of boat ride from the Sulu archipelago.

"Mas higpitan natin ang ating mga border. Hindi lang sa airport, pati ang seaport natin dahil nabalita na sa Sabah ay may findings na mayro'n nang new strain na nadiskubre," Go said, adding "dapat strikto, pinaka strikto na pwede. Stricter measures po ang dapat gawin ng gobyerno at huwag tayong magkumpiyansa."

The Philippines has already suspended all flights from the U.K. starting on December 24 until the middle of January. The ban has been expanded that now covers twenty countries and territory already.

"Una rito 'yung U.K. po, 'no, in-extend na from December 31, in-extend na po ng another 2 weeks 'yung pagba-ban," said Go.

He emphasized, however, that overseas Filipino workers covered by the travel ban must be properly assisted and supported, especially those who have lost jobs and have nowhere to go but back home in the Philippines.

"'Yung mga OFWs ay papayagang umuwi pero sumunod lang dapat sa health protocols tulad ng mandatory quarantine measures. May quarantine po sila doon sa (New) Clark (City) para masiguradong malinis at hindi po sila apektado nitong new strain ng COVID-19 at hindi po makahawa dito sa ating bansa," Go said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has recently approved a proposal from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to impose travel restrictions on territories with reported cases of the new COVID-19 strain.

"'Yun po ay napag-usapan at nirekomenda kagabi at inaprubahan po ni Pangulong Duterte mismo. Nakausap ko rin po si Pangulong Duterte kanina, bago ako pumunta rito," Go said during the interview.

"Dapat higpitan talaga natin. 'Yung pinakamahigpit na pwedeng gawin ng gobyerno... huwag nating hayaang merong magkakaso rito at doon pa tayo magkandarapa," he added.

Ending the interview, Go continues to assure public that once a vaccine is proven safe and effective, poor and vulnerable sectors will be prioritized first, together with frontliners.

"At uulitin ko, pag meron na pong safe na vaccine ang FDA, uunahin namin ni Pangulong Duterte lahat ng mahihirap," said Go.

"'Yung mayayaman po, may pambili 'yan ng vaccine. [...] Pero ito pong mga mahihirap dito, hindi nila alam saan bibili, hindi nila alam saan kukuha at saan po makakakuha ng vaccine. So, importante po, availability ng vaccine at accessibility ng vaccine para sa mga mahihirap. At dapat libre po para sa mga mahihirap," he ended.