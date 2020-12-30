Dispatch from Crame No. 1007:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Statement on Duterte naming lawmakers in PACC's alleged corruption list

12/30/20

Hindi na bago itong mga kunwaring pasabog ni Duterte, lalo na kung may mga gusto silang pagtakpan na isyu. Simula pa lang, laway lang ang puhunan ng rehimeng ito para ilihis ang usapan at siraan ang mga gusto nilang siraan lalo na mga kritiko.

Naming and shaming, even without credible and hard evidence, and sowing intrigues, is vintage Duterte. This man is simply without moral scruples and ethical anchor.

I'm particularly in disbelief of the inclusion of former Rep. Teddy Baguilat, Rep. Alfred Vargas, Rep. Josephine Ramirez Sato and Rep. Geraldine Roman in the list of lawmakers allegedly involved in corruption. I know them to be public servants with integrity and convictions. Their being outspoken about certain political and social issues, espousing causes not quite aligned with those of the powers-that-be, could be a big factor for their inclusion.

The list supposedly originated from PACC. But this so-called anti-graft body is of dubious leanings, predispositions and composition. Mainly made up of Duterte sycophants and ambitious wanna-bes, it has little credibility, if at all.

A malignant stench of dirty politics is all over this charade, a stratagem to send a chilling effect to other lawmakers, an unmistakable message to them to toe the political line, or else... Part of this regime's "destroy all opposition" project to perpetuate itself in power beyond 2022. Garapalan na talaga! ###

Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 1007, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno1007