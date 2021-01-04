Press Release

January 4, 2021 Bong Go pushes for stricter travel restrictions as new COVID-19 strain spreads to more countries, no exemptions to guidelines as health of Filipinos remains government's primordial concern As the more contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) strain spreads to more countries around the world, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Monday, January 4, reiterated his call for authorities to continuously adopt necessary travel restrictions and more strictly implement health protocols to prevent the new strain from entering the country. "Nasa balita na mas kumalat pa ang bagong strain ng COVID-19 sa mas maraming bansa sa mundo. Huwag nating hayaang umabot ang bagong strain na ito sa ating bansa," Go said. The Philippines has already suspended all flights from 21 countries affected by the new COVID-19 strains. However, Go emphasized the need to expand this further as reports come in of more countries being affected by the new variant. "Kung gaano kabilis kumalat ang sakit na ito, mas mabilis pa dapat ang aksyon natin para proteksyunan ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Matuto na tayo sa pinagdaanan natin noong nakaraang taon. Sabi ko nga, lessons learned na ito," he added. Go emphasized the need to constantly monitor the developments in other affected countries and ensure that mechanisms are in place to protect lives of Filipinos here in the country, and everywhere in the world. "Kailangang regularly ma-review ang mga patakarang ipinapatupad natin. Huwag natin hayaan maunahan pa tayo ng pagkalat ng sakit," he said. "Kung may balita na may new strain na sa bansang iyon, idagdag na dapat agad sa travel ban. Striktohan na. The stricter, the better, dapat laging handa tayo. Mas mabuting una na tayo," he added. According to news, the new COVID-19 strain, named as B.1.1.7, has spread already to 34 countries from an initial list of 21 countries. "Habang ginagawa natin ang lahat para malampasan ang krisis at mabigyan ng ligtas na bakuna ang mga kababayan natin, gawin rin natin ang lahat ng ating makakaya para hindi na dumagdag sa problema natin ang bagong strain ng COVID-19," he urged. Go emphasized that the country cannot afford another problem of dealing with a new strain of COVID-19 as efforts and resources are already spread out in dealing with the current impact of the pandemic. "Sobra na ang sakit ng ulo ng mga Pilipino, ayokong madagdagan pa ang sakit ng ulo natin. Hindi pa nga tayo natapos sa problemang ito, hindi pa nga natin nakukuha ang bakuna para sa naunang variant, may panibagong strain pa, panibagong sakit ng ulo nanaman," he stressed. Meanwhile, Go warned the public that the guidelines being imposed by the government is for the safety of everyone and there shall be no exemptions to the rules since the health and well-being of every Filipino should be the primordial concern. "Mayroong balita na may iilang humihingi ng exemption sa travel ban o sa quarantine measures. Huwag niyo unahin ang sarili ninyo, unahin niyo ang kapakanan ng nakararami," Go warned. "Walang mapapalusot kahit sino. Pantay pantay ang patakaran. Walang pili — mayaman o mahirap. Para naman ito sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino. Buhay ng bawat isa ang unahin natin," he added. This came after anonymous reports reached the Senator of attempts of some individuals to skip certain guidelines imposed by the government on travelers. "Kinausap ko ang Pangulo at magbibigay siya ng babala. May nag-report sa amin na gusto lumusot sa quarantine. Kung may mapatunayan na korap o nagpapalusot, dapat pasagasaan kayo ng eroplano!," Go exclaimed. The Senator then reminded the public to continue to follow health protocols as advised by the government. "Sumunod lang tayo sa mga patakaran para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng sakit — mag-mask at face shield, maghugas ng kamay, observe social distancing, and avoid unnecessary travels," he said. "Patuloy po tayong magbayanihan ngayong bagong taon. Magmalasakit tayo sa kapwa upang makabangon muli ang ating kabuhayan. Ang maayos na kalusugan at ligtas na komunidad ang pinaka-importanteng maibabahagi natin sa mga mahal natin sa buhay ngayong bagong taon," Go ended.