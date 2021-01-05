Statement of Senator Nancy Binay on reviving ABS-CBN franchise grant

Noong nakaraang taon nang hinagip tayo ng sunod-sunod na bagyo, ramdam ng marami ang kakulangan ng impormasyon lalo na iyong mga nasa remote barangays at malalayong isla na umaasa sa balita mula sa radyo at TV.

We could have saved more lives if people were well-informed about the heavy rains and typhoons. Sad to say, government and other networks fell short in bridging the information gap. I share my colleagues' position in the Senate to support ABS-CBN's franchise renewal dahil higit na kailangan ngayon ng taumbayan ang totoo at tamang balita sa gitna ng mga isyu ng pandemya at pagbabakuna.

Higit sa mga palabas na anime, we need a strong voice that can reach even the farthest household with news and information that matter.