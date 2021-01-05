Press Release

January 5, 2021 Bong Go lauds signing of 'Doktor Para sa Bayan' medical scholarship law Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has commended President Rodrigo Duterte for signing into law a measure which provides a medical scholarship program to address the need for more Filipino doctors in the country—a concern highlighted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Republic Act 11509 or the "Doktor Para sa Bayan Act" establishes a Medical Scholarship and Return Service Program for deserving and qualified Filipino students to pursue medical studies in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) or in Private Higher Education Institutions (PHEIs) in regions where there are no SUCs offering a medical course. "Marami sa kabataan ang nangangarap na maging doktor. Sa pamamagitan ng batas na ito, mabibigyan natin sila ng oportunidad na mag-aral ng medisina at mas makapaglingkod sa bayan," Go emphasized. Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and a co-author and co-sponsor of the measure, welcomed the President's signing, saying that the measure will further improve the country's healthcare system by giving deserving students access to free medical education and encouraging them to serve their communities. "Nagpapasalamat po tayo at kinokomendahan si Pangulong Duterte sa pagpirma niya ng napakahalagang batas na ito na layuning solusyonan ang kakulangan ng doktor sa iba't ibang parte ng bansa, habang nagbibigay tayo ng oportunidad sa mga qualified ngunit mahihirap na estudyante na mag-aral ng medisina," Go said. "Sa pamamagitan ng batas na ito, masisiguro po natin na mayroon tayong sapat na mga doktor sa kanayunan, habang ini-aangat din natin ang antas ng pamumuhay ng mga scholars na makikinabang sa batas na ito at ang kanilang mga pamilya," he added. Go argued that ensuring adequate supply of healthcare workers in the country, such as doctors and nurses, is one of the ways to promote a holistic approach to resolving the country's healthcare woes. "Isa sa mga dapat sikapin nating itaguyod ay ang pagpapadami ng ating healthcare workers sa bansa," he said, also noting that the country's doctor-to-patient ratio remains severely strained. 'Doktor Para sa Bayan Act' seeks to address the growing need for more medical doctors in the countryside, while providing access to quality education and opportunities for underprivileged Filipino students. The Senate counterpart measure was mainly authored by Senate President Vicente Sotto III. It was principally sponsored by Senator Joel Villanueva. In the Lower House, the measure was principally authored by Health Committee Chair Angelina Helen Tan, among others. It was also sponsored by Representatives Tan, Mark Go and Eric Yap. The bill mandates the provision of scholarship to qualified students who cannot afford medical education offered by SUCs and PHEIs. In turn, the graduates of the program are to serve as public physicians at a government hospital or public health office in their hometown, province, or region. They may also carry out "mandatory return service" in areas where there is a need for more doctors. The government will shoulder the scholars' tuition fee and other school expenses. Allowances for books, equipment, uniforms, cost of transportation or dormitory, internship fees, as well as medical board review and licensure fees, will also be provided. The scholars who will avail a four-year program are required to render mandatory return service within six years after they passed the Physician Licensure Examinations; and seven years for those who availed a five-year program. They will receive appropriate salaries and other benefits for the service rendered under the mandatory integration into the public health and medical service. Meanwhile, as the pandemic continues to underline the current shortage of doctors in the country, Go said that signing of the law is a long-term solution to improve access to quality healthcare. "Kapag natapos natin ang laban sa COVID-19, malaki ang papel na dapat gampanan ng ating gobyerno sa pagpapataas ng bilang ng doctor sa bansa lalo na sa probinsya. Sabi nila, edukasyon ang sagot sa kahirapan. Para sa akin, edukasyon ang tanging puhunan natin sa mundong ito para sa kaunlaran," Go said. This law was also co-authored by Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Senators Joel Villanueva, Ronald dela Rosa, Sonny Angara, Manuel Lapid, Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo Lacson, Francis Tolentino, Ramon Revilla, Jr., Cynthia Villar, Sherwin Gatchalian, Richard Gordon, and Grace Poe. It was also co-sponsored by Senate President Sotto, Senate President Pro-Tempore Recto, Majority Leader Zubiri, and Senators Revilla, Villar, Gatchalian, dela Rosa, Gordon, Nancy Binay and Pia Cayetano.